A Director at Ulta Beauty is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Lorna Nagler, exercised options to sell 3,000 ULTA shares at $57.42 a share, for a total transaction value of $722.8K.

In addition to Lorna Nagler, 2 other ULTA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $304.65 and a one-year low of $124.05. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 976.23K. ULTA’s market cap is $13.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.30.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $265.75, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ulta Beauty has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

