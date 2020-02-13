A Director at UGI is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at UGI (UGI), Marvin Schlanger, exercised options to sell 12,750 UGI shares at $21.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $531.3K.

This is Schlanger’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.49 and a one-year low of $40.52. UGI’s market cap is $8.74B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.92.

The insider sentiment on UGI has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and related services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities.