A Director at UGI is Exercising Options

On November 30 it was reported that a Director at UGI (UGI), Shawn Puccio, exercised options to sell 12,750 UGI shares at $22.14 a share, for a total transaction value of $483.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $45.71 and a one-year low of $21.75. Currently, UGI has an average volume of 934.10K. UGI’s market cap is $7.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.00.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and related services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI International segment conducts a liquefied petroleum gas distribution business in the United Kingdom; and centeral, northern, and eastern Europe. The Midstream and Marketing segment refers to the businesses of Energy Services, LLC and its subsidiaries; and the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and electrical contracting businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region. The UGI Utilities segment involves the natural gas distribution utility business directly and through its wholly owned subsidiaries UGI Penn Natural Gas, Inc. and and UGI Central Penn Gas, Inc. The company was founded on June 1, 1982 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.