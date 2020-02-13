A Director at Twitter (TWTR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Twitter (TWTR), David Rosenblatt, bought shares of TWTR for $148.2K.

Following this transaction David Rosenblatt’s holding in the company was increased by 84.93% to a total of $3.51 million.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $909 million and had a net profit of $255 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.86 and a one-year low of $28.63. TWTR’s market cap is $28.56B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.70.

TWTR is a controversial stock, with 7 analysts recommending Buy, while 4 recommends selling the stock. Seven different firms, including Merrill Lynch and FBN Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.93M worth of TWTR shares and purchased $148.2K worth of TWTR shares.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.