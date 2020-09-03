A Director at Tucows is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Tucows (TCX), Erez Gissin, exercised options to buy 3,750 TCX shares at $24.96 a share, for a total transaction value of $93.6K. The options were close to expired and Erez Gissin retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Erez Gissin’s holding in the company by 36.1% to a total of $910.4K. Following Erez Gissin’s last TCX Buy transaction on August 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.90 and a one-year low of $42.50. TCX’s market cap is $681 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.00. Currently, Tucows has an average volume of 14.28K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.21M worth of TCX shares and purchased $187.2K worth of TCX shares. The insider sentiment on Tucows has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Erez Gissin’s trades have generated a 23.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company, which engages in the provision of domain names, email, and other services. The company operates through the following segments: Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services; value added services; and portfolio services. The Network Access Services segment sells retail mobile phones and services to individuals and small businesses through the Ting website. It also offers services under four brands: OpenSRS, YummyNames, Hover, and Ting. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.