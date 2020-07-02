A Director at TTM Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at TTM Technologies (TTMI), Dov Zakheim, exercised options to sell 20,000 TTMI shares at $9.54 a share, for a total transaction value of $230K. The options were close to expired and Dov Zakheim disposed stocks.

The company has a one-year high of $16.25 and a one-year low of $8.06. TTMI’s market cap is $1.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.70.

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. The company was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.