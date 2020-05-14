A Director at Truist Financial (TFC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Truist Financial (TFC), Nido Qubein, bought shares of TFC for $341.6K.

Following this transaction Nido Qubein’s holding in the company was increased by 17.43% to a total of $2.13 million. This is Qubein’s first Buy trade following 11 Sell transactions.

Based on Truist Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.55 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.06 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.87 billion and had a net profit of $792 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.92 and a one-year low of $24.01. TFC’s market cap is $42.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.07, reflecting a -28.7% downside. Five different firms, including Merrill Lynch and KBW, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Truist Financial has been neutral according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nido Qubein's trades have generated a 7.8% average return based on past transactions.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and commercial general liability insurance on an agency basis and through a wholesale insurance brokerage operation, merchant services, trust and retirement services, comprehensive wealth advisory services, asset management and capital markets services. The company was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.