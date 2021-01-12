A Director at TrueCar is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at TrueCar (TRUE), Robert Buce, exercised options to buy 53,333 TRUE shares at $2.83 a share, for a total transaction value of $150.9K. The options were close to expired and Robert Buce retained stocks.

Following this transaction Robert Buce’s holding in the company was increased by 13.61% to a total of $2.12 million.

Currently, TrueCar has an average volume of 385.87K. TRUE’s market cap is $494 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -27.90. The company has a one-year high of $6.47 and a one-year low of $1.98.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.