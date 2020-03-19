A Director at TRONOX (TROX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at TRONOX (TROX), Wayne Hinman, bought shares of TROX for $10.3K.

In addition to Wayne Hinman, 2 other TROX executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Wayne Hinman’s holding in the company by 1.4% to a total of $761K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TRONOX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $689 million and quarterly net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $429 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.50 and a one-year low of $4.29.

The insider sentiment on TRONOX has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.