A Director at TRONOX (TROX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at TRONOX (TROX), Ilan Kaufthal, bought shares of TROX for $149.4K.

Following this transaction Ilan Kaufthal’s holding in the company was increased by 17.06% to a total of $986.3K. This is Kaufthal’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CBM back in December 2019

Based on TRONOX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $689 million and quarterly net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $429 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.50 and a one-year low of $4.29.

The insider sentiment on TRONOX has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.