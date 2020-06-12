A Director at Trimble Navigation (TRMB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Trimble Navigation (TRMB), Kaigham Gabriel, sold shares of TRMB for $110K.

Following Kaigham Gabriel’s last TRMB Sell transaction on May 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.5%. In addition to Kaigham Gabriel, 2 other TRMB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $46.67 and a one-year low of $20.01. TRMB’s market cap is $10.99 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.60.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00, reflecting a 3.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Trimble Navigation has been negative according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment focuses on providing solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment offers services to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.