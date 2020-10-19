A Director at Trilogy Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Trilogy Metals (TMQ), Janice Stairs, exercised options to buy 175,000 TMQ shares at $0.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $62.75K. The options were close to expired and Janice Stairs retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Janice Stairs’ holding in the company by 739.71% to a total of $478.9K. In addition to Janice Stairs, one other TMQ executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Trilogy Metals has an average volume of 157.53K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.85, reflecting a -39.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trilogy Metals has been neutral according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Janice Stairs’ trades have generated a 9.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.