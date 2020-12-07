A Director at Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) is Selling Shares

On December 4, a Director at Travere Therapeutics (TVTX), Steve Aselage, sold shares of TVTX for $184.8K.

Following Steve Aselage’s last TVTX Sell transaction on November 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Travere Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $51.14 million and GAAP net loss of -$22,549,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.50 and a one-year low of $8.98. TVTX’s market cap is $1.28 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.60.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.25, reflecting a -24.8% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.