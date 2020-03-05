A Director at TravelCenters (TA) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at TravelCenters (TA), Joseph Morea, bought shares of TA for $26.66K.

This recent transaction increases Joseph Morea’s holding in the company by 17.54% to a total of $178.5K. This is Morea’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TRMT back in May 2019

The company has a one-year high of $22.95 and a one-year low of $8.77. Currently, TravelCenters has an average volume of 84.12K. TA’s market cap is $110.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.52.

Starting in May 2019, TA received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7,146 worth of TA shares and purchased $61.8K worth of TA shares. The insider sentiment on TravelCenters has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TravelCenters of America, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of travel centers and convenience stores. It products and services include diesel fuel and gasoline, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick serve restaurants, travel and convenience stores, and various driver amenities.