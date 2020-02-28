A Director at Transocean (RIG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Transocean (RIG), Chad Deaton, bought shares of RIG for $124.3K.

Following this transaction Chad Deaton’s holding in the company was increased by 134.62% to a total of $183.6K. In addition to Chad Deaton, one other RIG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Transocean’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $839 million and GAAP net loss of $51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $694 million and had a GAAP net loss of $242 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.79 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Transocean has an average volume of 18.63M.

Three different firms, including Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.