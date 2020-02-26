A Director at Transenterix (TRXC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Transenterix (TRXC), Biffi Andrea, bought shares of TRXC for $187.5K.

Following this transaction Biffi Andrea’s holding in the company was increased by 311.67% to a total of $229.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $35.62 and a one-year low of $1.10.

The insider sentiment on Transenterix has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TransEnterix, Inc. is a medical device company. It focuses on commercialization of Senhance System, that digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery.