A Director at Transdigm Group (TDG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Transdigm Group (TDG), Robert Small, bought shares of TDG for $114M.

This recent transaction increases Robert Small’s holding in the company by 17.9% to a total of $753 million. In addition to Robert Small, 3 other TDG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Transdigm Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $993 million and had a net profit of $172 million. The company has a one-year high of $673.51 and a one-year low of $390.02. Currently, Transdigm Group has an average volume of 502.38K.

Nine different firms, including Barclays and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $57.69M worth of TDG shares and purchased $167.8M worth of TDG shares. The insider sentiment on Transdigm Group has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation.