A Director at Transact Technologies (TACT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Transact Technologies (TACT), John Dillon, bought shares of TACT for $53.9K.

Following this transaction John Dillon’s holding in the company was increased by 29.83% to a total of $236.8K. In addition to John Dillon, 2 other TACT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.59 and a one-year low of $2.87. Currently, Transact Technologies has an average volume of 40.81K.

The insider sentiment on Transact Technologies has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.