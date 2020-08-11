A Director at Trane Technologies (TT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Trane Technologies (TT), Myles Lee, bought shares of TT for $116.2K.

Following this transaction Myles Lee’s holding in the company was increased by 15.85% to a total of $854.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $146.85 and a one-year low of $70.00. TT’s market cap is $27.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.40.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.09, reflecting a 4.2% upside. Six different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.