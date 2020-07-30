A Director at Tractor Supply (TSCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Tractor Supply (TSCO), Edna Morris, sold shares of TSCO for $722.3K.

Following Edna Morris’ last TSCO Sell transaction on February 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 50.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $154.48 and a one-year low of $63.89. TSCO’s market cap is $16.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.76.

Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $149.42, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Tractor Supply has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Edna Morris' trades have generated a 41.6% average return based on past transactions.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.