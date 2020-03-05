A Director at Tivity Health (TVTY) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Tivity Health (TVTY), Paul Keckley, bought shares of TVTY for $50.06K.

Following this transaction Paul Keckley’s holding in the company was increased by 10.39% to a total of $516.5K. In addition to Paul Keckley, 9 other TVTY executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Tivity Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $273 million and GAAP net loss of $323 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a net profit of $28.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.07 and a one-year low of $11.37.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold TVTY with a $17.00 price target. Three different firms, including Barrington and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tivity Health has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living.