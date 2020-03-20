A Director at Tilly’s (TLYS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Tilly’s (TLYS), Seth Johnson, bought shares of TLYS for $38.3K.

Following this transaction Seth Johnson’s holding in the company was increased by 14.46% to a total of $292.9K. In addition to Seth Johnson, one other TLYS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Tilly’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and quarterly net profit of $6.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $171 million and had a net profit of $8.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.75 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Tilly’s has an average volume of 465.97K.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.