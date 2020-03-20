A Director at Thor Industries (THO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Thor Industries (THO), Jan Suwinski, bought shares of THO for $73.62K.

Following this transaction Jan Suwinski’s holding in the company was increased by 9.44% to a total of $802.8K.

Based on Thor Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2 billion and quarterly net profit of $28.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.29 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.45 and a one-year low of $32.40. Currently, Thor Industries has an average volume of 970.86K.

Starting in January 2020, THO received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including KeyBanc and Northcoast Research, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Thor Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles.