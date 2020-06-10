A Director at Thermon Group Holdings (THR) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Thermon Group Holdings (THR), John Nesser, bought shares of THR for $46.78K.

Following this transaction John Nesser’s holding in the company was increased by 11.98% to a total of $444.4K. In addition to John Nesser, one other THR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $27.73 and a one-year low of $12.62. THR’s market cap is $533 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.80. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.64.

Starting in March 2020, THR received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Thermon Group Holdings has been positive according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.