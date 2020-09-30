A Director at The Intergroup (INTG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at The Intergroup (INTG), Babin Jerold, sold shares of INTG for $70.74K.

The company has a one-year high of $38.60 and a one-year low of $23.85.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, Investment Transactions, and Others. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels. The Real Estate Operations segment refers to the multi-family residential properties. The Investment Transactions segment represents the investment of the company’s cash in marketable securities and other investments. InterGroup was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.