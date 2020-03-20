A Director at The ExOne Company (XONE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at The ExOne Company (XONE), Kent Rockwell, bought shares of XONE for $117K.

In addition to Kent Rockwell, 4 other XONE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, The ExOne Company has an average volume of 62.62K. The company has a one-year high of $9.95 and a one-year low of $3.57.

Starting in May 2019, XONE received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on The ExOne Company has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kent Rockwell's trades have generated a 19.7% average return based on past transactions.

The ExOne Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of 3D printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.