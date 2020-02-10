A Director at The Estée Lauder Companies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Richard Parsons, exercised options to sell 8,669 EL shares at $81.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.81M.

Following Richard Parsons’ last EL Sell transaction on February 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 56.4%. In addition to Richard Parsons, 3 other EL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on The Estée Lauder Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $557 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.01 billion and had a net profit of $573 million. The company has a one-year high of $220.42 and a one-year low of $151.66. EL’s market cap is $75.18B and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.20.

The insider sentiment on The Estée Lauder Companies has been negative according to 108 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced.