A Director at The Ensign Group (ENSG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at The Ensign Group (ENSG), Lee A. Daniels, bought shares of ENSG for $100.8K.

Following this transaction Lee A. Daniels’ holding in the company was increased by 5.86% to a total of $1.83 million.

Based on The Ensign Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $560 million and quarterly net profit of $27.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $538 million and had a net profit of $26.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.00 and a one-year low of $38.65. ENSG’s market cap is $2.41B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.76.

Three different firms, including Oppenheimer and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services.