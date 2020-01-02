A Director at Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC), Anthony Marchese, bought shares of TMRC for $43.09K.

This recent transaction increases Anthony Marchese’s holding in the company by 2.91% to a total of $3.89 million. In addition to Anthony Marchese, one other TMRC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 86.1345. Currently, Texas Mineral Resources has an average volume of 187.29K. The company has a one-year high of $1.58 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.