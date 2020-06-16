A Director at Texas Mineral Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC), Anthony Marchese, exercised options to buy 937,525 TMRC shares at $0.27 a share, for a total transaction value of $258K.

This recent transaction increases Anthony Marchese’s holding in the company by 31.74% to a total of $9.86 million. Following Anthony Marchese’s last TMRC Buy transaction on January 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 116.89. Currently, Texas Mineral Resources has an average volume of 332.62K. The company has a one-year high of $2.65 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.