A Director at Texas Mineral Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC), Cecil Wall, exercised options to buy 287,804 TMRC shares at $0.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $87.82K. The options were close to expired and Cecil Wall retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Cecil Wall’s holding in the company by 70.82% to a total of $1.87 million. Following Cecil Wall’s last TMRC Buy transaction on February 21, 2014, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 133.68. Currently, Texas Mineral Resources has an average volume of 433.13K. The company has a one-year high of $2.65 and a one-year low of $0.22.

The insider sentiment on Texas Mineral Resources has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.