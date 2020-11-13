A Director at Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI), Robert Stallings, bought shares of TCBI for $210.6K.

Following this transaction Robert Stallings’ holding in the company was increased by 28.63% to a total of $903.3K. This is Stallings’ first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $64.88 and a one-year low of $19.10. Currently, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average volume of 666.19K. TCBI’s market cap is $2.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $40.67, reflecting a 24.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Texas Capital Bancshares has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The company loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. Texas Capital Bancshares was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.