A Director at Tesla is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Tesla (TSLA), Antonio Gracias, exercised options to sell 155,000 TSLA shares at $50.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $65.78M.

Following Antonio Gracias’ last TSLA Sell transaction on February 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 239.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $502.49 and a one-year low of $61.85. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 25.49M. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.95.

Based on 27 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $379.26, reflecting a 9.8% upside. TSLA is a controversial stock, with 9 analysts recommending Buy, while 9 recommends selling the stock. 10 different firms, including Barclays and Bernstein, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

