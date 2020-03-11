A Director at Terex (TEX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Terex (TEX), David Sachs, bought shares of TEX for $324.6K.

This recent transaction increases David Sachs’ holding in the company by 65.47% to a total of $8.36 million. In addition to David Sachs, 4 other TEX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.67 and a one-year low of $15.71. Currently, Terex has an average volume of 771.86K. TEX’s market cap is $1.23B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.02.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $95.47K worth of TEX shares and purchased $812K worth of TEX shares. The insider sentiment on Terex has been neutral according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The company designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing.