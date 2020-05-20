A Director at Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Tenax Therapeutics (TENX), Ronald Blanck, bought shares of TENX for $4,750.

This recent transaction increases Ronald Blanck’s holding in the company by 470.81% to a total of $6,183.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Tenax Therapeutics has an average volume of 483.85K. The company has a one-year high of $1.68 and a one-year low of $0.25.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the critical care market. Its product candidate includes Levosimendan, a calcium sensitizer activator for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. The company was founded on May 26, 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.