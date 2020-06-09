A Director at Teledyne Technologies (TDY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Roxanne Austin, sold shares of TDY for $485.5K.

Following Roxanne Austin’s last TDY Sell transaction on May 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 15.6%. In addition to Roxanne Austin, 5 other TDY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Teledyne Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $785 million and quarterly net profit of $82.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $745 million and had a net profit of $75.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $398.99 and a one-year low of $195.34. Currently, Teledyne Technologies has an average volume of 321.50K.

The insider sentiment on Teledyne Technologies has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation; Digital Imaging; Aerospace & Defense Electronics; and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment includes monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, and industrial applications. The Digital Imaging segment offers sensors, cameras, and infrared systems. The Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components, data acquisition, subsystems, and communications equipment. The Engineered Systems segment develops and produces electrochemical energy systems and small turbine engines. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.