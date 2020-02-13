A Director at Telaria is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Telaria (TLRA), James Rossman, exercised options to buy 51,761 TLRA shares at $1.11 a share, for a total transaction value of $57.45K. The options were close to expired and James Rossman retained stocks.

Following this transaction James Rossman’s holding in the company was increased by 49.63% to a total of $1.72 million. Following James Rossman’s last TLRA Buy transaction on May 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.82 and a one-year low of $3.14. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.1459.

Starting in February 2019, TLRA received 17 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Telaria, Inc. engages in the provision of online digital video advertising services. Its buyer and seller platforms enable seamless transactions in a premium video marketplace by offering control and transparency to clients. The company was founded by Jason Glickman and Andrew Reis in November 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

