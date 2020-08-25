A Director at TechTarget is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at TechTarget (TTGT), Bruce Levenson, exercised options to buy 5,000 TTGT shares at $6.83 a share, for a total transaction value of $34.18K.

This recent transaction increases Bruce Levenson’s holding in the company by 11.65% to a total of $34.65 million. This is Levenson’s first Buy trade following 11 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $41.94 and a one-year low of $16.82. TTGT’s market cap is $1.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 65.70. Currently, TechTarget has an average volume of 178.85K.

Starting in November 2019, TTGT received 8 Buy ratings in a row. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy TTGT with a $42.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $989.8K worth of TTGT shares and purchased $34.18K worth of TTGT shares. The insider sentiment on TechTarget has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of online content for buyers of enterprise information technology products and services. It also offers purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors. Its products portfolio includes demand generation, brand consideration, sales enablement, and marketing intelligence. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.