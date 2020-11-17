A Director at Team (TISI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Team (TISI), Louis Waters, bought shares of TISI for $405K.

This recent transaction increases Louis Waters’ holding in the company by 27.37% to a total of $2.05 million.

The company has a one-year high of $16.77 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Team has an average volume of 981.03K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.42.

Team, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT); Mechanical Services Group (MS); and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers standard and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) services for the process, pipeline and power sectors, pipeline integrity management services, field heat treating services, as well as associated engineering and assessment services. The MS segment covers call-out and turnaround services under both on-stream and off-line/shut down circumstances. The Quest Integrity segment focuses on integrity and reliability management solutions for the process, pipeline and power sectors. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.