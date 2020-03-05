A Director at TCF Financial (TCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at TCF Financial (TCF), Franklin Wheatlake, bought shares of TCF for $36.45K.

In addition to Franklin Wheatlake, 2 other TCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Franklin Wheatlake’s holding in the company was increased by 1.07% to a total of $3.48 million.

Based on TCF Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $668 million and quarterly net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $242 million and had a net profit of $73 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.46 and a one-year low of $21.34. Currently, TCF Financial has an average volume of 936.10K.

Six different firms, including Janney Montgomery and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $876K worth of TCF shares and purchased $36.94K worth of TCF shares. The insider sentiment on TCF Financial has been negative according to 124 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TCF Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which provides banking services. It offers consumer & commercial banking, trust & wealth management, leasing and lending products & services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.