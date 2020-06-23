A Director at Taitron Components is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Taitron Components (TAIT), Tzu Sheng Ku, exercised options to buy 5,000 TAIT shares at $1.09 a share, for a total transaction value of $5,450. The options were close to expired and Tzu Sheng Ku retained stocks.

Based on Taitron Components’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 million and quarterly net profit of $90K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 million and had a net profit of $186K. TAIT’s market cap is $15.36 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a one-year high of $3.99 and a one-year low of $2.02.

Taitron Components, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of original design manufacturer and products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services. The company was founded by Stewart Wang and Tzu Sheng Ku in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.