A Director at Systemax (SYX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Systemax (SYX), Lawrence Reinhold, sold shares of SYX for $1.1M.

Following Lawrence Reinhold’s last SYX Sell transaction on January 09, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

Based on Systemax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $244 million and quarterly net profit of $12.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $600K. The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $18.49. Currently, Systemax has an average volume of 62.14K.

Systemax, Inc. markets and advertises brand names and private label products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products Group (IPG).