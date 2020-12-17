A Director at Systemax is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Systemax (SYX), Lawrence Reinhold, exercised options to buy 25,000 SYX shares at $6.65 a share, for a total transaction value of $166.3K.

Following this transaction Lawrence Reinhold’s holding in the company was increased by 400.06% to a total of $1.16 million. Following Lawrence Reinhold’s last SYX Buy transaction on December 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.9%.

Based on Systemax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $286 million and quarterly net profit of $24.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $12.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.27 and a one-year low of $14.00. SYX’s market cap is $1.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $291.3K worth of SYX shares and purchased $166.3K worth of SYX shares. The insider sentiment on Systemax has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lawrence Reinhold’s trades have generated a -7.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Systemax, Inc. markets and advertises brand names and private label products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products Group (IPG). The IPG sells a wide array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (MRO) products. The company was founded by Paul Leeds and Michael Leeds in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.