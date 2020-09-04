A Director at Sysco (SYY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sysco (SYY), Nancy Newcomb, sold shares of SYY for $603.8K.

Following Nancy Newcomb’s last SYY Sell transaction on October 25, 2011, the stock climbed by 39.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $85.98 and a one-year low of $26.00. SYY’s market cap is $30.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 150.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.86, reflecting a -6.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sysco has been negative according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, Other, and Corporate. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S. Broadline operations, custom-cut meat and seafood companies, FreshPoint, and European Imports. The International Foodservice Operations segment includes broadline operations in Canada and Europe, including the Brakes Group, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama. The SYGMA segment represents its customized distribution subsidiary. The Other segment covers hotel supply operations and Sysco Labs, which includes suite of technology solutions. The company was founded by John F. Baugh in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.