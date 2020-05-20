A Director at Sysco (SYY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sysco (SYY), Frank Josh, bought shares of SYY for $33.82M.

This is Josh’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Frank Josh’s holding in the company was increased by 2.99% to a total of $1.28 billion.

The company has a one-year high of $85.98 and a one-year low of $26.00. SYY’s market cap is $26.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.67, reflecting a -2.3% downside. Three different firms, including Jefferies and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, Other, and Corporate. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S. Broadline operations, custom-cut meat and seafood companies, FreshPoint, and European Imports. The International Foodservice Operations segment includes broadline operations in Canada and Europe, including the Brakes Group, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama. The SYGMA segment represents its customized distribution subsidiary. The Other segment covers hotel supply operations and Sysco Labs, which includes suite of technology solutions. The company was founded by John F. Baugh in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.