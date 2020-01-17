A Director at SYNNEX (SNX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at SYNNEX (SNX), Kevin Murai, sold shares of SNX for $495.5K.

Following Kevin Murai’s last SNX Sell transaction on April 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 43.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SYNNEX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.62 billion and had a net profit of $112 million. The company has a one-year high of $153.07 and a one-year low of $78.55. Currently, SYNNEX has an average volume of 572.25K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics, and integration services for the technology industry. It offers outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. It operates its business through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.