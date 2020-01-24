A Director at SYNNEX (SNX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at SYNNEX (SNX), Dwight Steffensen, sold shares of SNX for $107K.

Following Dwight Steffensen’s last SNX Sell transaction on July 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 47.1%. In addition to Dwight Steffensen, 3 other SNX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on SYNNEX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.62 billion and had a net profit of $112 million. The company has a one-year high of $153.07 and a one-year low of $78.55. Currently, SYNNEX has an average volume of 540.47K.

The insider sentiment on SYNNEX has been negative according to 136 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dwight Steffensen's trades have generated a -11.9% average return based on past transactions.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics, and integration services for the technology industry. It offers outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. It operates its business through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.