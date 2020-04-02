A Director at SYNNEX (SNX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at SYNNEX (SNX), Matthew Miau, bought shares of SNX for $3.86M.

In addition to Matthew Miau, 2 other SNX executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Matthew Miau’s holding in the company was increased by 1.17% to a total of $698 million.

Based on SYNNEX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.26 billion and quarterly net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.25 billion and had a net profit of $87.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $153.07 and a one-year low of $52.07. SNX’s market cap is $3.64 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.60, reflecting a -40.8% downside. Five different firms, including Barrington and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $26.19K worth of SNX shares and purchased $7.57M worth of SNX shares. The insider sentiment on SYNNEX has been negative according to 149 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Matthew Miau's trades have generated a -0.6% average return based on past transactions.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services to customers in industry vertical markets. The company was founded by Robert T. Huang in November 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.