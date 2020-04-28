A Director at Synaptics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Synaptics (SYNA), Nelson Chan, exercised options to buy 18,750 SYNA shares at $31.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $595.5K. The options were close to expired and Nelson Chan retained stocks.

Following this transaction Nelson Chan’s holding in the company was increased by 49.68% to a total of $3.58 million. Following Nelson Chan’s last SYNA Buy transaction on September 27, 2018, the stock climbed by 17.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $84.75 and a one-year low of $26.35. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 463.94K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.11.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $76.83, reflecting a -16.6% downside. Three different firms, including KeyBanc and Mizuho Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.