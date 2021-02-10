A Director at Synaptics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Synaptics (SYNA), Jeffrey Buchanan, exercised options to sell 2,400 SYNA shares at $62.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $287.8K.

Following Jeffrey Buchanan’s last SYNA Sell transaction on April 28, 2010, the stock climbed by 91.3%. In addition to Jeffrey Buchanan, one other SYNA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $125.88 and a one-year low of $44.41. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 545.23K. SYNA’s market cap is $4.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.90.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.44, reflecting a -5.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Synaptics has been negative according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.